BOJ's Amamiya signals readiness to extend pandemic-response programmes

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in Tokyo, Japan July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya on Wednesday signalled the central bank’s readiness to extend the March deadline of a range of programmes aimed at easing corporate funding strains.

“The BOJ will closely watch the impact of COVID-19 (on the economy) for the time being and take additional easing steps without hesitation as needed,” Amamiya told an online meeting with business leaders in Akita, northern Japan.

“We also plan to extend as needed the deadline for our programmes (to deal with the COVID-19 fallout), which was intended as a temporary step expiring in March 2021,” he said.