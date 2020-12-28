BOJ's Dec meeting summary exposes board rift on depth of policy review

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan policymakers were divided on how far they should go in examining yield curve control with some calling for a comprehensive review of the framework, a summary of opinions voiced at the December rate review showed on Monday.

“The BOJ must conduct a renewed comprehensive assessment on what strategy it should take in achieving its price target,” one of the nine BOJ board members was quoted as saying.

Another member, however, said the BOJ did not need to change its yield curve control or its commitment to hit its 2% inflation target, the summary showed. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)