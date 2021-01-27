BOJ's ETF holdings reaping 12-13 trln yen in unrealised profits, says Kuroda

TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan’s holdings of exchange-traded funds (ETF) is likely reaping unrealised profits of around 12-13 trillion yen ($116 billion-125 billion), BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday.

A rough estimate shows the market value of the central bank’s ETF holdings will not fall below book value unless Tokyo’s Nikkei stock average slides below 21,000, Kuroda told parliament.