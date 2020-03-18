BOJ's Kuroda says Japan banks, firms not facing trouble procuring dollars

TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday Japanese financial institutions and companies have so far not faced difficulty procuring dollar funds.

He also told parliament that at current levels of Tokyo’s Nikkei stock average, latent losses on the BOJ’s holdings of exchange-traded funds (ETF) were likely around 2-3 trillion yen ($19-$28 billion).

The BOJ ramped up ETF buying as part of monetary easing steps it decided at an emergency policy meeting on Monday. ($1 = 107.2400 yen) (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)