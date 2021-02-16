BOJ's Kuroda says stock boom reflects optimism over global economy

TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the recent stock price rally reflected market optimism over the global economic outlook, brushing aside views its ultra-loose monetary policy was fuelling an asset price bubble.

“Optimism over the global economic outlook and steady vaccine rollouts may be behind the recent surge in stock prices,” Kuroda told parliament.

“But the global outlook remains highly uncertain.” (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill)