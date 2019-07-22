BOJ's Kuroda says will mull impact of global uncertainty on economy

July 22 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the central bank will pay close attention to the impact heightening global uncertainties and jittery market moves could have on Japan’s economy in guiding monetary policy.

“We will carefully examine various risk factors, in addition to developments in economic activity and prices as well as financial conditions, and weigh the benefits and costs of the policy effects. In this way, the Bank will continue to conduct its policy in an appropriate manner,” Kuroda said in a speech at a seminar hosted by the International Monetary Fund in Washington. (Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington and Leika Kihara in Tokyo; Editing by Andrea Ricci)