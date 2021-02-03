BOJ's March review to seek effective ways to deal with shocks, says depgov Wakatabe

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe said on Wednesday the central bank’s policy examination in March would discuss measures to ensure it can deal with any future shocks to the economy “effectively” and in a timely fashion.

“What I’d like to emphasise is that the policy examination won’t be about dialling back monetary stimulus,” Wakatabe said in a speech at an online meeting with business leaders in Kanagawa prefecture. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)