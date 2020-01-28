Japan govt nominates economist Seiji Adachi to join BOJ policy board

TOKYO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Japanese government said on Tuesday it nominated Seiji Adachi, an economist at Marusan Securities, to join the Bank of Japan’s nine-member policy board.

Adachi, 54, would replace Yutaka Harada, a vocal advocate of reflationary policy whose term expires on March 25. The nomination needs approval by both houses of parliament.

Adachi is known for favouring reflationary economic policy. If formally approved by parliament, he would begin his five-year term on March 26. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)