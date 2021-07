TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank will roll out steps deemed important in dealing with climate change, and stand ready to modify them as needed.

“The key is to take the approach of ‘learning by doing’,” Kuroda told a speech focusing on the BOJ’s approach on climate change. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by William Mallard)