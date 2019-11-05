Kuroda says BOJ's easing tools not limited to rate cuts

NAGOYA, Japan, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank has not limited its monetary easing tools to interest rate cuts, stressing that other options remain on the table if it were to ramp up stimulus.

“There is no change to our understanding that, besides lowering policy rates, there are various possible measures for additional easing,” such as expanding asset purchases or accelerating the pace of money printing, Kuroda said in a speech to business leaders in Nagoya, central Japan.

The BOJ kept monetary policy steady on Thursday as expected but gave the strongest signal to date that it may cut rates in the near future, underscoring its concern that overseas risks could derail a fragile economic recovery. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)