Some in BOJ called for review of policy strategy - Sept meeting summary

TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Some Bank of Japan board members called for a review of the central bank’s policy strategy as the economic shock caused by the coronavirus pandemic pushes inflation further away from its target, a summary of opinions from a September meeting showed.

“As economic developments change rapidly, it’s becoming hard to foresee inflation reaching our target. It’s thus necessary to conduct again a comprehensive examination of our strategy for achieving the price goal,” one board member was quoted as saying in the summary released on Tuesday. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)