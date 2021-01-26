Some in BOJ urged making ETF buying more flexible - Dec mtg minutes

TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Several Bank of Japan policymakers said the central bank must seek ways to make its purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETF) more flexible as the coronavirus pandemic prolongs its ultra-loose monetary policy, minutes of its December meeting showed.

Another member of the nine-member board said that while the current arrangement already allows the BOJ to buy ETFs flexibly, it was “worth looking for further ideas” to enhance its flexibility, the minutes showed on Tuesday. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)