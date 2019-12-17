Japan to mull trimming new bond issuance next fiscal year - Nikkei

TOKYO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s government is considering slightly trimming new bond issuance in the next fiscal year ending in March 2020 from the current year’s levels, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The total amount of new Japanese government bond issuance (JGBs) for next fiscal year is likely to be around 32.5 trillion yen ($299.15 billion), down from the current fiscal year’s 32.7 trillion yen, the paper said.

Of the total, the government is considering increasing issuance of JGBs with maturity of 40 years, the Nikkei said without citing sources. ($1 = 108.6400 yen) (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sandra Maler)