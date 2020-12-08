Japan to compile nearly $200 billion third extra budget: government source

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga looks on during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan December 4, 2020. Hiro Komae/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government will compile a third extra budget for the current fiscal year worth around 20.1 trillion yen ($192 billion) as part of steps to fund a fresh economic stimulus package, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday announced his plan to compile a 73.6 trillion yen stimulus package to speed up the country’s recovery from its deep coronavirus slump, which will include 40 trillion yen in direct spending.