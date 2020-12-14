Japan to decide on third extra budget to ease COVID-19 pain

TOKYO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s cabinet is set to endorse on Tuesday a third extra budget with spending of around 19.2 trillion yen ($185 billion) for this financial year ending in March to fund a new stimulus package, a draft document seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

The extra budget comes a week before next fiscal year’s annual budget draft is due to be decided, both of which will be rolled out together as a 15-month budget to help the economy recover from COVID-19 induced slump.