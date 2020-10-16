Japan to tap budget reserves worth $5.2 bln to protect jobs, supply chains

TOKYO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Japan’s cabinet decided on Friday to tap emergency budget reserves worth 549 billion yen ($5.2 billion) to support supply chains and farmers and provide job subsidies to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Finance said.

That leaves 7.28 trillion yen in reserves out of a total 11.5 trillion yen originally earmarked to combat the health crisis. ($1 = 105.3000 yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)