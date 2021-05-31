Japan Q1 corporate capex down 7.8% year/year

TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - Japanese companies cut spending on factories and equipment by 7.8% in January-March from the same period a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Tuesday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, capital expenditure fell 0.4% quarter-on-quarter.

The data will be used to calculate revised gross domestic product figures due on June 8 after a preliminary estimate showed that Japan’s economy contracted an annualised 5.1% in the first quarter.

