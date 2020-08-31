Market News
Japan Q2 corporate capex down 11.3% year/year - MOF

TOKYO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Japanese companies cut spending on factories and equipment in April-June by 11.3% from the same period a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Tuesday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, capital expenditure fell 6.3% quarter-on-quarter.

The data will be used to calculate revised gross domestic product figures due on Sept. 8 and follows a preliminary estimate that Japan’s economy contracted a record 27.8% in the second quarter.

