TABLE-Foreign investors net buyers of Japan shares for week ended May 29

TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese stocks for the week ended May 29, capital flows data showed on Thursday. Foreigners bought a net 181.3 billion yen worth of shares in the week ended May 29, after selling a net 223.2 billion yen in the prior week. Japanese investors sold a net 1.090 trillion yen of foreign bonds in the latest week after selling a net 550.7 billion yen the week before. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen): FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net) stocks bonds bills May 23 - May 29 +181.3 -30.1 +1,135.4 May 16 - May 22 -223.2r +1,189.0r -1,077.5 JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (net; a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan) stocks bonds bills May 23 - May 29 +129.4 -1,090.0 -96.4 May 16 - May 22 -88.6r -550.7r -214.2r Notes: An "r" denotes a revised figure. Bonds include beneficiary certificates. Figures are based on contracts and are rounded. The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: here (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano)