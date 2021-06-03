Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TABLE-Foreign investors net buyers of Japan shares for week ended May 29

By Reuters Staff

    TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese
stocks for the week ended May 29, capital flows data showed on Thursday.
    Foreigners bought a net 181.3 billion yen worth of shares in the week ended
May 29, after selling a net 223.2 billion yen in the prior week.
    Japanese investors sold a net 1.090 trillion yen of foreign bonds in the
latest week after selling a net 550.7 billion yen the week before.

Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen):

FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN:

(net)

                                       stocks         bonds        bills
    May 23 - May 29                    +181.3         -30.1     +1,135.4
    May 16 - May 22                    -223.2r     +1,189.0r    -1,077.5
    

JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD:

(net; a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)

                                       stocks         bonds        bills
    May 23 - May 29                    +129.4      -1,090.0        -96.4
    May 16 - May 22                    -88.6r        -550.7r      -214.2r
    
Notes:

An "r" denotes a revised figure.
Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: here

 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano)
