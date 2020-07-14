Japan's policy framework to flag c.bank digital currency plan -Nikkei

TOKYO, July 15 (Reuters) - Japan’s government will say in this year’s policy framework that it would examine the possibility of issuing central bank digital currencies (CBDC) in coordination with other countries, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The Bank of Japan is already conducting research on CBDCs but has said it had no immediate plans to issue them.

Any reference to the chance of issuing CBDCs in the policy framework would make such a plan official government policy, the Nikkei said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)