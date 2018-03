TOKYO, March 23 (Reuters) - Japan’s core consumer prices rose 1.0 percent in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, matched economists’ median estimate.

Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)