RPT-Japan March core CPI rises 0.9 pct yr/yr

(Attaches to additional alerts) TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.9 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.9 percent annual gain. Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in March from a year ago.