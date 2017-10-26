FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Japan Sept core CPI rises 0.7 pct yr/yr
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 11:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

RPT-Japan Sept core CPI rises 0.7 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 (Repeats to attach to additional alerts)
    TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose
0.7 percent in September from a year earlier, government data
showed on Friday.
    The core consumer price index, which includes oil products
but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median
estimate for a 0.8 percent annual gain.
    Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer
prices rose 0.2 percent in September from a year ago.
    Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the
nationwide data, rose 0.6 percent in October from a year
earlier, versus a 0.5 percent annual rise seen by analysts in a
Reuters poll.

 (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

