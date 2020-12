TOKYO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s government estimated debt-dependency ratio to reach 40.9% in the next fiscal year’s general account budget, sources told Reuters on Friday.

The government is preparing to finalise on Monday the budget draft for the coming fiscal year starting in April, the sources said on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)