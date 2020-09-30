Japan LDP's Nikai to mull 'large-scale, bold' spending package -Nikkei

TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Japan will consider compiling a “large-scale, bold” additional fiscal stimulus package to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic, ruling party heavyweight Toshihiro Nikai was quoted as saying by the Nikkei newspaper.

Nikai, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s secretary-general, said the government could compile a third extra budget to fund part of the package, the paper reported on Thursday. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Tom Hogue)