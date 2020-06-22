Japan to promote digitalisation in this year's long-term policy framework

TOKYO, June 22 (Reuters) - Japan’s government will focus on promoting digitalisation to more efficiently cope with challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, an outline of this year’s long-term economic policy framework showed on Monday.

The government will also focus on measures to gradually reopen the economy such as helping to keep businesses alive and maintaining the health of Japan’s banking system, according to the outline.

The Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy (CEFP), the government’s key economic panel, on Monday kicked off debate on this year’s long-term policy framework, which serves as a basis for compiling next fiscal year’s state budget. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)