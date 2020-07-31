Japan finmin Aso sees recent yen rise as 'rapid'

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso described the yen’s recent rise as “rapid”, signalling concern that a strong currency could hurt the country’s export-led economy.

“It has been stable at around 107 yen (to the dollar) under (Prime Minister Shinzo) Abe’s cabinet,” Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

“In that sense, the yen has swung upward rapidly by about 3 yen. Stability is important, so I’m closely monitoring it.” (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)