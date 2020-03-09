Japan ready to respond to FX volatility based on G7/G20 accord-MOF

TOKYO, March 9 (Reuters) - Japan stands ready to respond appropriately when necessary to the currency market which has shown nervous moves, in accordance with an agreement by Group of Seven and Group of 20 major economies, Japan’s top currency diplomat said on Monday.

“Excess volatility in the currency market is undesirable,” Yoshiki Takeuchi told reporters after a meeting with senior officials from the Bank of Japan and the Financial Services Agency to discuss global markets amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)