TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - A senior official at Japan’s Ministry of Finance said on Friday that foreign exchange stability was important and that he would continue watching the currency market closely “with a sense of urgency.”

He refrained from commenting on forex levels.

The official made the comment after the yen firmed against the dollar to its highest level in more than four months. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)