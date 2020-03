TOKYO, March 9 (Reuters) - A senior Japanese finance ministry official said on Monday “nervous moves” were seen in the currency market and that he would watch market moves with a greater sense of urgency than before.

The official was speaking to reporters after the yen broke through 104 per dollar and rose as high as 103.52 per dollar. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)