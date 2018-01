TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - A Japanese government spokesman said on Friday that foreign exchange stability is important, when asked about U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s comments in favour of a weak dollar.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters that Group of 20 countries have agreed that disorderly moves in currencies are undesirable.

Nishimura also said he wanted to monitor market moves. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes)