Japan's econmin Motegi: Economy recovering moderately

TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Japan’s Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Wednesday there was no change to the government’s view that the economy was recovering moderately.

“We project an economic recovery driven mainly by private consumption and capital expenditure,” Motegi said in a statement issued after the release of first-quarter gross domestic product data.

“But we need to be mindful of the impact of overseas economic uncertainty and market volatility,” he said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)