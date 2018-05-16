FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 16, 2018 / 12:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan's econmin Motegi: Economy recovering moderately

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Japan’s Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Wednesday there was no change to the government’s view that the economy was recovering moderately.

“We project an economic recovery driven mainly by private consumption and capital expenditure,” Motegi said in a statement issued after the release of first-quarter gross domestic product data.

“But we need to be mindful of the impact of overseas economic uncertainty and market volatility,” he said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.