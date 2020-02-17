Japan ready to take steps vs virus impact on tourism - econmin

TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Monday the government was ready to take all necessary steps flexibly with an eye on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy and tourism.

“The government had hoped Japan’s economy would continue a moderate recovery. But we must be vigilant against the impact of the coronavirus on domestic and overseas economies,” Nishimura said in a statement after the release of October-December gross domestic product (GDP) data. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)