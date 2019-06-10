Japan Q1 GDP revised up to 2.2% annualised growth

Market News
TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy grew at an annualised rate of 2.2% in January-March, slightly more than the initial estimate of a 2.1% expansion, revised data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The revised figure for gross domestic product compared with economists’ median forecast of 2.1% growth in a Reuters poll.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis GDP grew 0.6%, compared with a 0.5% growth in the initial reading and the median forecast.

