Japan Q1 GDP unchanged from preliminary -0.6 pct annualised

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy contracted at an annualised rate of 0.6 percent in January-March, unchanged from a preliminary estimate issued last month, revised gross domestic product data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.

The result compared with the median estimate of a 0.4 percent annualised contraction in a Reuters poll of economists.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP fell 0.2 percent in real, price-adjusted terms, also unchanged from the initial reading. The median estimate among economists was for a 0.1 percent decline.

