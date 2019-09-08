Japan Q2 GDP revised down to 1.3% annualised growth

TOKYO, Sept 9(Reuters) - Japan’s economy grew an annualised 1.3% in April-June, less than the initial estimate of a 1.8% expansion, revised data from the Cabinet Office showed Monday.
The revised figure for gross domestic product matched economists’ median forecast in a Reuters poll.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis GDP expanded 0.3%, compared with a 0.4% growth in the initial reading and a median forecast of 0.3%.
Reporting by Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim