Japan Q2 GDP rises annualised 4.0 pct on consumption, capex
#Market News
August 13, 2017 / 11:56 PM / 2 months ago

Japan Q2 GDP rises annualised 4.0 pct on consumption, capex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy expanded at an annualised rate of 4.0 percent in April-June, posting a sixth straight quarter of expansion led by private consumption and capital expenditure, government data showed on Monday.

That marked the fastest pace of growth since January-March 2015.

The preliminary reading for second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) compared with a median estimate for a 2.5 percent annualised increase in a Reuters poll of economists.

It followed a revised 1.5 percent annualised rate of expansion in the prior quarter, Cabinet Office data showed.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP rose 1.0 percent, against a 0.6 percent rise expected by economists.

For more background, see this PREVIEW

To view the full tables, go to the Cabinet Office’s website:

here (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

