Japan Q3 GDP revised down to minus 2.5 pct annualised

TOKYO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Japanese gross domestic product (GDP) shrank at an annualised rate of 2.5 percent in July-September, deeper than an initial estimate of a 1.2 percent contraction, revised data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The revised figure was also sharper than economists’ median estimate for a 1.9 percent annualised decline in a Reuters poll, hurt by natural disasters and sluggish exports.

The figure translates into a quarter-on-quarter contraction of 0.6 percent in real, price-adjusted terms, against a preliminary reading of a 0.3 percent contraction and economists’ median estimate of a 0.5 percent decline.

