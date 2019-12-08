Japan Q3 GDP revised up to 1.8% annualised growth

Market News
TOKYO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy grew an annualised 1.8% in July-September, much more than the initial estimate of a 0.2% expansion, revised data from the Cabinet Office showed Monday.

The revised figure for gross domestic product beat economists’ median forecast for a 0.7% rise in a Reuters poll.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis GDP expanded 0.4%, compared with a 0.1% growth in the initial reading and a median forecast of 0.2% growth.

