Japan Q3 GDP revised up to 2.5 pct annualised growth

TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy expanded at an annualised rate of 2.5 percent in the July-September quarter, revised up from a preliminary estimate of 1.4 percent growth, Cabinet Office data showed on Friday.

The revised gross domestic product figure compared with the median forecast for 1.5 percent growth in a Reuters poll of economists.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, gross domestic product rose 0.6 percent in price-adjusted terms, against a preliminary reading of a 0.3 percent increase and the median estimate of a 0.4 percent expansion.

To view the full tables, go to the Cabinet Office’s website:

here

For background, see this PREVIEW (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Minami Funakoshi)