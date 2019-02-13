Market News
February 13, 2019

Japan Q4 annualised GDP up 1.4 pct

TOKYO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy rose at an annualised rate of 1.4 percent in October-December, government data showed on Thursday, as consumer spending and capital expenditure rebounded from natural disasters that disrupted corporate activity.

The preliminary reading for fourth-quarter gross domestic product matched the median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists. It followed a downwardly revised 2.6 percent annualised contraction in July-September.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP rose 0.3 percent, slightly less than the median estimate for 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter increase. (Reporting by Stanley White Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

