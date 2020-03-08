Market News
Japan Q4 GDP revised down to 7.1% annualised contraction

TOKYO, March 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy shrank an annualised 7.1% in October-December, worse than the initial estimate of a 6.3% contraction, revised data from the Cabinet Office showed Monday.

The revised figure for gross domestic product compared with economists’ median forecast for a 6.6% contraction in a Reuters poll.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis GDP shrank 1.8% compared with a 1.6% contraction in the initial reading and a median forecast of a 1.7% fall.

