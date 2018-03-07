FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 7, 2018 / 11:56 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Japan Q4 GDP revised up to 1.6 pct annualised growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy expanded at an annualised rate of 1.6 percent in the final three months of 2017, revised up from a preliminary estimate of 0.5 percent growth due to an upward revision to capital expenditure, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday.

The revised gross domestic product figure compared with the median estimate of 0.9 percent growth in a Reuters poll of economists.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP rose a revised 0.4 percent in real, price-adjusted terms. That compared with the initial reading of 0.1 percent growth and economists’ median estimate of a 0.2 percent gain.

For the full tables on the Cabinet Office’s website:

here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.