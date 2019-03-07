Japan Q4 GDP revised up to 1.9 pct annualised growth

Market News
TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy grew at an annualised rate of 1.9 percent in October-December, more than the initial estimate of a 1.4 percent expansion, revised data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.

The revised figure for gross domestic product compared with economists’ median estimate of 1.8 percent growth in a Reuters poll.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis GDP grew 0.5 percent, versus the preliminary estimate of 0.3 percent growth and economists’ median estimate of a 0.4 percent expansion.

