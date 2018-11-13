Market News
November 13, 2018 / 11:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

Japan's Q3 GDP contracts annualised 1.2 pct

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy shrank at an annualised rate of 1.2 percent in July-September, government data showed on Wednesday, after natural disasters disrupted production and a slowdown in overseas demand undermined exports.

The preliminary reading for third-quarter gross domestic product compared with the median estimate of a 1.0 percent annualised contraction in a Reuters poll of economists. It followed a 3.0 percent expansion in April-June.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP shrank 0.3 percent, matching the median estimate. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.