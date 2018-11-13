Japan's Q3 GDP contracts annualised 1.2 pct

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy shrank at an annualised rate of 1.2 percent in July-September, government data showed on Wednesday, after natural disasters disrupted production and a slowdown in overseas demand undermined exports.

The preliminary reading for third-quarter gross domestic product compared with the median estimate of a 1.0 percent annualised contraction in a Reuters poll of economists. It followed a 3.0 percent expansion in April-June.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP shrank 0.3 percent, matching the median estimate. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)