TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s economy grew an annualised 22.9% in July-September, better than the initial estimate of a 21.4% expansion, revised data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday, as it rebounded from a COVID-induced recession.

The revised figure for gross domestic product (GDP) compared with economists’ median forecast for 21.5% growth in a Reuters poll.