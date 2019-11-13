RPT-Japan economy grows 0.2% annualised in Q3, fourth straight quarter of expansion

(Repeats to attach to additional alerts)

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy expanded at an annualised pace of 0.2% in July-September, posting a fourth straight quarter of growth, government data showed on Thursday.

The preliminary reading for third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) undershot economists’ median estimate of a 0.8% gain in a Reuters poll. It followed a revised 1.8% expansion in April-June.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis GDP rose 0.1%, smaller than the median forecast for 0.2% growth, the Cabinet Office data showed.

Private consumption, which makes up about 60% of the economy, grew 0.4% and capital spending rose 0.9%, while exports fell 0.7%.

For the full tables, go to the Cabinet Office's website: here