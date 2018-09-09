FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 10, 2018 / 12:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

RPT-Japan Q2 GDP revised up to 3.0 pct annualised growth

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to additional alerts)

TOKYO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Japanese gross domestic product (GDP) expanded at an annualised rate of 3.0 percent in April-June, much faster than a preliminary estimate of 1.9 percent growth issued last month, revised data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The revised figure also outpaced economists’ median estimate for 2.6 percent annualised growth in a Reuters poll.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP grew 0.7 percent in real, price-adjusted terms, versus an initial reading of a 0.5 percent expansion and matching a median estimate.

For background, please see this POLL

For the full tables on the Cabinet Office’s website:

here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.