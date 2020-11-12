Japan to offer subsidies for regional lenders that merge, consolidate - Nikkei

TOKYO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s government will create a scheme next year that offers subsidies to regional lenders that merge or consolidate to boost their financial standing, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.
Under the move, the government will offer up to around 3 billion yen ($28 million) per case to subsidise the cost for integrating computer systems, the paper said without citing sources.
$1 = 105.3400 yen Reporting by Leika Kihara, editing by David Evans
