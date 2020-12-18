Japan govt council's private members call for data usage rules reform

TOKYO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Japanese government should lay out and reform public-private sector rules for data usage to help with raising productivity, private sector members of the government’s top economic council said on Friday.

They also said strengthening of capital markets and corporate governance were key to boosting private sector-driven economic growth in the world’s third-largest economy.

The members’ proposals, made at Friday’s meeting of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, lay the groundwork for discussions on government economic policy. (Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Alex Richardson)